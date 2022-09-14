Keatron L. Walls Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Clarksville Man, Keatron L. Walls Sentenced to 37 Years in Federal Prison for Kidnapping, Interstate Stalking Resulting in Permanent Disfigurement, and Using a Firearm to Commit Interstate Stalking

(STL.News) Keatron L. Walls, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, has been sentenced to a total of 37 years in federal prison for four counts of kidnapping, one count of interstate stalking resulting in permanent disfigurement of a victim, and one count of using a firearm to commit interstate stalking. A federal jury convicted Walls of those offenses after a six-day trial earlier this year. United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on November 23, 2016, Walls drove from Clarksville, Tennessee to a residence in DeSoto County, Mississippi where his ex- girlfriend lived with several family members. Armed with a Norinco AK-47 style automatic rifle, Walls fired at least 10 shots from the front yard into the home’s living room window. Four of the seven people inside the house suffered gunshot wounds. One of those victims lost his leg due to the shooting, and another victim lost a finger. The victims were not able to see the shooter, and Walls fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department personnel recovered six spent shell casings

outside the house as evidence. Walls presented a false alibi to law enforcement regarding his whereabouts during the shooting. Law enforcement was able to disprove that alibi through further investigation.

Less than 18 months later, on April 20, 2018, Walls kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, her five- year-old daughter, and her boyfriend at gunpoint from their apartment in Memphis, Tennessee. He forced the

victim to drive them in her car to a nearby location, where Walls’s vehicle was parked. He retrieved an AK-47 style rifle from his car and put it into the trunk of the victim’s car. After that, he ordered the victim to drive back to her apartment, where he forced her to lock her daughter inside the apartment by herself. He then ordered her to drive to a house in Marshall County, Mississippi where Walls’s relative lived. During the drive, Walls threatened to kill both victims and hit them with one of his two pistols. When they arrived at the house, Walls forced both victims out of the car, onto their knees, and fired three gunshots past their heads. After arguing with several family members about whether he should let the victims go, Walls directed both victims back into the car. He forced them to drive into Shelby County, Tennessee, where officers were able to stop the car and rescue both victims.

Forensic ballistics testing showed that the AK-47 style rifle in the car’s trunk matched the spent shell casings recovered from the November 23, 2016, shooting in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

“This sentencing demonstrates there is no tolerance for this type of criminal activity and cruel treatment of victims,” said Douglas M. Korneski, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Memphis Field Office. “The FBI is committed to working closely with our law enforcement partners to protect victims and bring those who commit such heinous acts to justice.”

On September 8, 2022, United States District Judge John T. Fowlkes, Jr., sentenced Walls to a total of 37 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Memphis Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorneys Tony Arvin and Murre Foster prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today