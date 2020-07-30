KCK Woman Maricela Delores Lozano Charged with Carjacking

(STL.News) – A Kansas City, Kansas, woman was charged in federal court today with stealing a vehicle at gunpoint from the parking garage at the Country Club Plaza.

Firearm seized from Maricela Delores Lozano

This Century Arms Draco AK 47-style 9mm pistol was seized from Maricela Delores Lozano at the time of her arrest.

Maricela Delores Lozano, 20, was charged with one count of carjacking and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence in a complaint filed under seal in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, July 28. The complaint was unsealed today following Lozano’s arrest and initial court appearance.

The federal criminal complaint alleges that Lozano used a Century Arms Draco AK 47-style 9mm pistol during the theft of a 2010 Nissan Altima on July 19, 2020.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Lozano approached the owner of the Altima, who was attempting to start her vehicle to leave the parking garage of the Country Club Plaza, at about 5:48 p.m. on July 19, 2020. Lozano brandished the AK 47-style pistol, the affidavit says, pointed it at the victim, and demanded her keys and cell phone. The victim complied and walked away from the vehicle, after which Lozano drove her car out of the parking garage. The victim went to a nearby business and used their phone to call the police.

Lozano, who was standing beside the stolen vehicle, was spotted by a Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal in a driveway in Fulton, Missouri, on July 21, 2020. When the officer drove toward her, the affidavit says, she got into the vehicle and attempted to flee. The officer stopped the vehicle and arrested Lozano and a male passenger. The officer seized the loaded firearm from the floorboard behind the driver’s seat.

The charges contained in this complaint are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Marquez. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the FBI.

Operation LeGend

Operation LeGend is a federal partnership with local law enforcement to address the increase in homicides and violent crime in Kansas City, Mo., in 2020. The operation honors the memory of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, one of the youngest fatalities during a record-breaking year of homicides and shootings. Additional federal agents were assigned to the operation from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE