KC: Rusty W. Snow Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

KC Man, Rusty W. Snow Sentenced to 15 Years for Meth Trafficking, Illegal Firearms

Officers Seized 19 Firearms, Illegal Drugs from Residence

A Kansas City, Mo., man who was arrested with 19 firearms and quantities of illegal drugs in his home was sentenced in federal court today for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing firearms.

Rusty W. Snow, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 15 years and one month in federal prison without parole.

On Jan. 6, 2022, Snow pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes.

Investigators were conducting surveillance on co-defendant Dylan Lee Larson, 29, of Overland Park, Kansas, who engaged in a series of controlled drug transactions with a confidential source in October 2020. Officers followed Larson to Snow’s residence, where they executed a search warrant on Nov. 5, 2020. Snow and co-defendant Robin A. Graham, 38, who shared the residence with Snow, were at home during the search and were arrested.

Officers found a loaded Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol on the couch, along with a lunchbox that contained approximately 572 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Officers also found approximately 400.8 grams of marijuana in a shoebox on the floor, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia nearby.

Officers found 18 more firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition littered throughout the residence. Six of those firearms – a shotgun, a rifle, and four semi-automatic pistols – had been reported stolen.

Additionally, as they continued the search, officers found another approximately 527.44 grams of marijuana, another approximately 33.39 grams of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 33.39 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, approximately 48.9 grams of THC concentrate/THC wax, and 38 full and 11 half pills of various controlled pharmaceuticals.

Officers also found four stolen motorcycles on the property, two police tasers, police identification and other police items stolen from Kansas City, Mo., and Kansas City, Kan. officers.

Graham pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Jan. 21, 2022, to nine years in federal prison without parole. Larson pleaded guilty and was sentenced on April 15, 2022, to five years in federal prison without parole.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today