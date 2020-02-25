Katrina Michelle Adams Sentenced to 22 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Produce Child Pornography and its Distribution

(STL.News) – William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Katrina Michelle Maradee Adams, age 27, a resident of Walla Walla, Washington was sentenced today after having pleaded guilty on January 29, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. Senior United States District Judge Wm. Fremming Nielsen sentenced Adams to a 22-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a lifetime term of court supervision after she is released from federal prison.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, Adams’ co-conspirator Mikhail Yuriy Ageyev came to law enforcement attention through a series of CyberTips from Twitter and the Microsoft Corporation about suspected child pornography uploaded by Ageyev over the internet. CyberTips are reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of illegal actions taken against children. In this case, as in many cases, the CyberTip pertained to child pornography. NCMEC receives the CyberTip and determines which law enforcement group (geographically) is best suited to respond to the tip. After NCMEC’s review is completed, the information in a CyberTip report is made available to that law enforcement group.

In this case, the first CyberTip was received by the Moses Lake Police Department on October 30, 2017. The Moses Lake Police Department quickly conducted additional investigation to include executing search warrants for various online accounts maintained by Ageyev. The CyberTips and search warrants revealed that Ageyev maintained an online presence where he professed an interest in incest and child pornography and where he traded child pornography images with others online.

On November 18, 2017, the Moses Lake Police Department executed search warrants at Ageyev’s residence in Moses Lake. During a subsequent interview at the Moses Lake Police Department, Ageyev admitted to law enforcement that he had child pornography files on his mobile phone. Ageyev also admitted that he exchanged links, images, and videos of child pornography with others using various methods over the internet. Ageyev also admitted that he produced child pornography by using his mobile phone to take sexually explicit video and still images of his girlfriend’s two-year old daughter. Ageyev was taken into custody the same day.

A subsequent forensic examination of Ageyev’s electronic devices, in particular his mobile phone, revealed child pornography images and videos that he had produced. It also revealed child pornography images and videos Ageyev had downloaded from the internet or received directly from other people over the internet.

A review of several of the child pornography videos found on Ageyev’s device demonstrated that Ageyev’s girlfriend, Katrina Michelle Maradee Adams, was also involved in the production of child pornography involving Adams’ two-year old daughter along with Ageyev. Search warrants were then obtained for electronic devices possessed by Adams and various online accounts maintained by Adams. These search warrants revealed discussions between Ageyev and Adams concerning the sexual abuse of Adams’ two-year old daughter which included Ageyev discussing future plans to sexually abuse and impregnate the child. Law enforcement also located video and still images depicting the sexual abuse of the two-year old victim.

On February 21, 2018, a federal Grand Jury in Spokane returned a multi-count indictment against Ageyev and Adams charging conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. On January 29, 2019, Adams pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce child and distribution of child pornography. Ageyev was sentenced on January 28, 2020 to 50 years of imprisonment for conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

United States Attorney Hyslop said, “The victim in this case has had her life forever altered as a result of the actions of her mother both in abusing her and in permitting another to abuse her. The sentence imposed is necessary to protect her and the public. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington will remain steadfast in its unwavering commitment to work closely with its federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners to prosecute aggressively those individuals who may commit such crimes.”

“This young child was victimized by the very people who should have been protecting her from harm.” said Eben Roberts, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Seattle. “Anyone who can prey upon, or allow someone to prey upon, a two year old child represents the worst of the worst in our community. Let this be a warning to those who exploit children, just as in this case, HSI and our partners are committed to seeking, apprehending and bringing you to justice.”.

This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the United States Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. The Project Safe Childhood Initiative (“PSC”) has five major components:

· Integrated federal, state, and local efforts to investigate and prosecute child exploitation cases, and to identify and rescue children;

· Participation of PSC partners in coordinated national initiatives;

· Increased federal enforcement in child pornography and enticement cases;

· Training of federal, state, and local law enforcement agents; and

· Community awareness and educational programs.

