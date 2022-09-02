Kansas Total August Tax Receipts $23.5 Million More Than August 2021

TOPEKA (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Kansas’ August total tax receipts were $652.5 million. Those receipts were $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million, or 3.7%, more than August 2021.

“It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able to cut property and grocery taxes, strengthen infrastructure, fund law enforcement, and fully fund public education,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “For the 25th consecutive month, we have met or exceeded the revenue estimate, showing that we are providing businesses a stable economic environment to grow and succeed.”

Individual income tax collections were $307.3 million, or 2.4%, more than the estimate. Corporate income tax collections were $15.5 million, or 3.1%, more than the estimate.

August retail sales tax collections were $239.6 million, or 1.9%, greater than the estimate. This amount is also $13.1 million, or 5.8%, greater than August 2021. Compensating use tax collections were $63.3 million, which is $1.7 million less than the estimate, but 8.2%, or $4.8 million, greater than August 2021. When viewed in the aggregate, sales and compensating use tax receipts are $17.9 million, or 6.3%, greater than August 2021.

Click here to view the tax receipts spreadsheet for August.

