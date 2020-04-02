Kansas man Timothy Brown charged with attempting to travel overseas to engage in sex acts with minors

(STL.News) – Timothy Brown has pleaded not guilty on a federal charge of attempting to travel to the Philippines for the purpose of engaging in illicit sex with a minor. Brown was stopped at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as he prepared to board an international flight.

“Brown was minutes away from boarding a flight to travel to the Philippines where he allegedly planned to have sex with minor girls,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Swift work by our law enforcement partners prevented Brown from boarding the plane.”

“A sexual predator’s desire to take the innocence of a minor isn’t bound by international boundaries,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI Atlanta, in conjunction with our overseas offices will continue to work tirelessly to detect and catch these predators before they have a chance to destroy a child’s life.”

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges, and other information presented in court: On February 3, 2020, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) approached Brown in the international concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Brown had just flown in from his hometown, and had tickets to fly to Tokyo, Japan, where he would then transfer flights to proceed to Manila.

Brown consented to a search of his cell phone after being approached by federal law enforcement officials. While searching his phone, investigators found communications between Brown and individuals with whom he was arranging to engage in sex acts with minor-aged girls. During one of the exchanges, Brown allegedly stated that he would condition his payment for sex upon the age of the child and whether she was a virgin.

Timothy Brown, 48, of Wichita, Kanas, pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan J. Baverman. Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 3, 2020. Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

