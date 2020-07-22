Kansas Man Raymond Paul Stilley Threatened Victims After Stealing their ATM Cards

(STL.News) – A Topeka man was indicted today on a federal robbery charge, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Raymond Paul Stilley, 31, who is in custody,was charged with one count of robbery. The indictment alleges that on July 12, 2020, Stilley threatened two victims in Lawrence, Kan., with violence to force them to provide PIN numbers to debit and credit cards he had taken from them. He was going to use the cards to withdraw cash at ATM machines in Topeka and Lawrence.

Topeka police reported arresting Stilley after a standoff in which he refused to get out of his car.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI and the Topeka Police Department investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

Antonio Lawrence, 31, Topeka, Kan., is charged with one count of producing child pornography, two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. The crimes are alleged to have occurred during 2019 in Topeka, Kan.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Production: Not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Distribution: Not less than five years and not more than 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.

Possession: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

The FBI and the Topeka Police Department investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.