Kansas: Jesus Perez-Aguayo Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Kansas Business Owner, Jesus Perez-Aguayo Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

WICHITA, KS (STL.News) A Kansas man pleaded guilty to one count of failure to pay over payroll taxes.

According to court documents, Jesus Perez-Aguayo, 39, of Wichita as owner and operator of two companies, JLP Construction and JP Remodeling, has a responsibility to collect employee payroll taxes then forward the funds to the Internal Revenue Service. Between 2014 and 2019, Perez-Aguayo admits he didn’t pay the full amount due to the IRS, creating a tax loss of approximately $286,049. He also admits to using his business bank account for his personal expenses.

“Mr. Perez-Aguayo’s guilty plea shows that IRS Criminal Investigation will aggressively pursue those who commit employment tax fraud,” said Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher, IRS Criminal Investigation. “When business owners collect and then fail to pay over employment taxes, it not only hurts the government but all of the honest and hardworking employees as well.”

After pleading guilty to failure to pay over payroll taxes, Perez-Aguayo faces up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today