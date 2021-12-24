Kansas Governor to Exempt Sales Tax on Fencing Materials

Governor Laura Kelly Takes Action to Exempt Sales Tax on Fencing Materials for Kansans Affected by Wildfires

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly directed Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart to work with state legislators representing the communities impacted by last week’s wildfires to fast-track legislation extending the sales tax exemption for fence materials and services as outlined in Notice 17-01.

“Kansas farmers and ranchers are the backbone of this state, and the devastating wildfires they experienced last week have taken an enormous toll on their livelihoods,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I am directing Secretary Burghart to work with our legislators to fast-track legislation to exempt sales tax for Kansans trying to replace damaged or destroyed fences.”

Tax exemptions must be passed by law through the Kansas Legislature. Currently, Notice 17-01 only applies to wildfires that took place in 2016 and 2017.

On December 9, 2021, Governor Kelly declared a State of Disaster Emergency due to the elevated dangers of wildfires. On December 16, 2021, Governor Kelly directed the Kansas National Guard and Kansas Forest Service to deploy aerial assets to the affected areas to assist with fire suppression efforts in multiple counties with active wildfires.

Additional information about recovery resources, including mental health resources, for farmers and ranchers, can be found on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website.