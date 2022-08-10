Kansas Governor on Importance of Child Care

Governor Laura Kelly Emphasizes Importance of Child Care to Economic Development Success

LINDSBORG – Governor Laura Kelly stopped at the newly opened Lindsborg Child Development Center as part of her Prosperity on the Plains economic tour. Expanding child care is a cornerstone of the Governor’s workforce and economic development efforts.

“When we invest in child care and early education, the benefits are immediate and long-lasting,” Governor Kelly said. “Child care helps attract and retain a highly skilled workforce, brings business to the state, and improves the long-term well-being of our children. That’s exactly why Lindsborg has made this investment in their community, and it’s why my administration has supported child care workers and centers across the state.”

The Lindsborg Child Development Center is a private-public partnership created by the Strategic Alliance, a group of Lindsborg institutions and employers working to improve their community. In 2019, the Alliance identified a lack of child care as the number one obstacle to the city’s future development and made plans to build an expanded, state-of-the-art child care facility.

Its mission was supported by Governor Kelly’s announcement in 2021 that Sprout House Learning Center, which built the Lindsborg Child Development Center, would receive Community Service Tax Credits to boost their fundraising efforts.

In June of this year, the newly constructed $3.1 million, 11,000 square-foot facility opened its doors.

“Quality Child Care is a critical component in helping our most vulnerable children get a good start in life,” Christy Clarkson, Director of the Lindsborg Child Development Center, said. “In quality child care, children are kept safe and healthy. Families will benefit in staying connected with other families and improving quality of family life.”

“Childcare is the cornerstone of our economic development plan,” Lucas Neece, Lindsborg Assistant City Administrator, said. “People can only do their best work when they know that their children are happy and safe. This investment is part of our invitation to young adults: Come build a prosperous future with us here in Lindsborg!”

Governor Kelly has invested in child care as a vital component of workforce and economic development success. Earlier this year she signed House Bill 2237, a bipartisan bill that expands child care tax credits for businesses that provide child care to employees. Also this summer, Governor Kelly announced $53 million in appreciation bonuses for eligible child care staff at licensed facilities.