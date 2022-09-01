Kansas Governor Kelly Places First Legal Sports Bet

Governor Laura Kelly Places First Legal Sports Bet in Kansas

KANSAS CITY (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly traveled to Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas to kick off legal sports betting in Kansas. The Governor placed the first legal sports wager in Kansas, betting $15 – the same as Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number – on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII this upcoming football season.

“Every day I hear from Kansans across the state who are eager to finally place legal wagers on sports. I’m glad we were able to move quickly to get this bipartisan effort done in time for football season,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Now, casinos, restaurants, and other venues will have another way to attract Kansans to their establishments—creating jobs and driving economic growth. And I’m willing to bet on that. Go Chiefs!”

“We are so grateful for the leadership of Governor Kelly and the legislature to finally get legalized sports wagering over the goal line this year,” said Lydia Garvey, Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway. “We have been waiting anxiously for this day to arrive, and I’m confident many of our customers will follow her lead in betting on Kansas City to emerge as champions once again.”

The four casinos contracted with the state to offer sports wagering through independent platforms are Boot Hill Casino & Resort; Ford County near Dodge City; Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane; Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS; and Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel in Pittsburg.

Tribal casinos are also working to align on contracts with the State of Kansas for sports wagering. These casinos will be authorized to launch as soon as they are ready.

The following photos are available for media use:

Read more news related to Kansas: