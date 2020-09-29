Kansas Governor Kelly Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Hunting & Fishing Day

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today toured the Meade State Park and Fish Hatchery in Meade, Kansas, and signed proclamations to celebrate both Hispanic Heritage Month and National Hunting and Fishing Day.

“I am a firm believer in the importance of outdoor recreation and our State Parks to the health and well-being of our citizens,” Governor Kelly said. “My National Hunting and Fishing Day proclamation is a celebration of Kansas’ many outdoor opportunities – and also recognition of the tremendous impact these activities have on our economy, particularly in rural parts of Kansas.”

Governor Kelly was joined by Brad Loveless, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, and Audé Negrete, Executive Director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission. Through a new partnership between their organizations, they announced during Tuesday’s visit a new language access program that will give Spanish-speaking Kansans access to KDWPT communications.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that more than 85,000 Kansans identify Spanish as their preferred language.

“Our state’s abundant hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation opportunities are known nationwide – but we need to ensure that all Kansans can enjoy these opportunities equally,” Governor Kelly said. “This exciting new partnership is a significant first step toward making our services more accessible and inclusive.”

During the visit, Governor Kelly signed a proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month and highlighted the far-reaching contributions of Hispanic and Latino Kansans.

“Kansas is home to dedicated Latino farmworkers, doctors and nurses, business owners, educators, servicemembers, and many others who undoubtedly make our state a better place – many of whom have worked as frontline workers during the pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “My Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation is not only a celebration but also a reminder that we must continue to advocate for equal representation and opportunity for all people.”

Read the National Hunting and Fishing Day proclamation here.

Read the Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation here.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE