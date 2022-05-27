Kansas Governor Kelly Announces Appointments

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced today the Acting Director of the Kansas State Historical Society and the new Acting State Librarian.

The State Library of Kansas

Purpose: The duties of the State Librarian include administration of the following divisions: Reference, Statewide Services, and Talking Books Service. The State Librarian administers state and federal library funding, the state publications depository program, and the Kansas Center for the Book.

Ray Walling, Acting State Librarian

The Kansas State Historical Society

Purpose: The Kansas State Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and makes the state’s history accessible to Kansans.

Patrick Zollner, Acting Director of the Kansas Historical Society

Governor Kelly also announced appointments today to the following state boards and commissions:

Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors

Purpose: To honor those that have contributed to the history of sports in Kansas and to educate and inspire the public regarding the value of athletics and Kansas athletic history by providing the requisite leadership and resources.

Jim Dunning, Wichita (reappointment)

Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Purpose: The mission is to advocate for and facilitate equal access to quality, coordinated and comprehensive services that enhance the quality of life for Kansans who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Stacey Storme, Overland Park (reappointment)

Shanna Groves, Olathe (reappointment)

Kansas Humanities Council

Purpose: An independent nonprofit, Humanities Kansas has pioneered programming, grants and partnerships that connect communities with history, traditions, and ideas to strengthen civic life.

Brad Allen, Lawrence (reappointment)

Lisa Sisley, Manhattan (reappointment)

Kansas Real Estate Appraisal Board

Purpose: The board regulates real estate appraiser’s licensing, provides access to appraiser education resources, and informs appraisers of industry news.