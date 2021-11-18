Kansas Governor: Grants to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Governor Laura Kelly Announces the First Round of Grants to Community Organizations to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Topeka, KS (STL.News)To reaffirm her administration’s support for local organizations engaged in efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, Governor Laura Kelly today announced the first round of Pandemic Assistance and Vaccine Equity Grants (PAVE) funding.

“The first round of PAVE grant funds will help our local organizations support their communities to beat this virus once and for all,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Local organizations know their constituents the best, and my administration is committed to supporting their efforts to increase vaccinations, keep our businesses open, and ensure every Kansan stays safe and healthy.”

This program is specifically dedicated to reaching high-risk communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including underserved populations such as racial and ethnic minorities and rural communities. The 10 organizations receiving these funds will reach communities across the state to help increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations.

These organizations will use funds to provide COVID-19 vaccine education and resources to Hispanic and Black populations, limited English speaking persons, older adults, long-term care facilities, foster parents, single mothers, persons with disabilities, schools, and rural communities. The grant will also fund transportation to vaccination sites and social media messaging and radio ads regarding the importance of vaccination.

A list of first round recipients can be found below:

Pandemic Assistance and Vaccine Equity (PAVE) Grant County Organization Name Grant Award Graham Kansas Black Farmers Association $10,000 Johnson All Services Home Health Care $10,000 Lyon TFI Family Services $4,066 Morris Wonderful Works Deliverance Center COGIC $9,300 Reno Pretty Prairie United Methodist Church $9,472 Sedgwick ComfortCare Homes $8,000 Sedgwick GraceMed Health Clinic, Inc. $10,000 Sedgwick Guadalupe Clinic $10,000 Shawnee Sheltered Living, Inc. $6,575 Wyandotte Kansas City, KS Public Schools USD 500 $8,045 TOTAL GRANTS AWARDED: $85,458

Applications can be submitted for consideration to PAVE@ks.gov until 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2021. For more information, to download an application, and to apply, please visit: https://kansascovidgrants.com/.