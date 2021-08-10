Kansas Governor: August as Immunization Awareness Month

Topeka, KS (STL.News) As part of her efforts to raise awareness of the importance of getting vaccinated against all vaccine-preventable diseases, Governor Laura Kelly today proclaimed August 2021 as Immunization Awareness Month in Kansas.

“Staying up-to-date on vaccinations is essential to protecting our communities from the threat of preventable illnesses, including COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “Vaccines are safe, effective, and are readily available. This Immunization Awareness Month, I encourage Kansans to talk to their friends and family about the importance of getting vaccinated against all preventable diseases, and doing their part to protect the health and safety of all Kansas communities.”

The proclamation states that vaccines have greatly reduced infectious diseases that once routinely killed or harmed many infants, children, and adults – and it encourages people of all ages to talk with their health care providers about the vaccines necessary to protect their health and the health of their families.

Additionally, the proclamation details that getting vaccinated on time is important, as postponed vaccines could cause the reemergence of certain viruses and diseases – and further exacerbate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to our mission of protecting and improving the health of all Kansans and receiving routine immunizations are vital to that effort,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “Now more than ever, we encourage everyone to get their vaccines to protect themselves and their family from preventable diseases.”

Read the proclamation here.