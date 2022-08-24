Kansas Governor Announces Carolina Loera Lozano

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Carolina Loera Lozano as Interim Executive Director of the Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission

TOPEKA (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced the appointment of Carolina Loera Lozano as the interim Executive Director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission (KHLAAC). Audé Negrete, the most recent Executive Director of the Commission, resigned the position to join the Kansas Department of Health & Environment as a Communication Partnerships and Engagement Consultant.

Lozano will officially join the administration on September 6th.

“I thank Audé for tirelessly representing the Hispanic and Latino American community in my administration and am glad that she will continue those efforts in her new role,” Governor Kelly said. “I’m looking forward to working with Carolina on advancing KHLAAC’s essential mission.”

Carolina Loera Lozano is a graduate of Wichita State University, where she studied journalism and Spanish. She joins the KHLAAC after serving as the social media coordinator for Sedgwick County government and as a news reporter in Wichita.

The Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission serves as a liaison for the Kansas Hispanic and Latino community and the Office of the Governor, with the goal of serving Hispanic and Latino residents in areas of culture, education, employment, health, housing, welfare, and recreation.

The seven-member Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission includes four members representing each of the state’s congressional districts, and three at-large members.

