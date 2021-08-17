Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to the following state boards and commissions.

Advantage Kansas Coordinating Council

Established by Governor Laura Kelly on March 22, 2021, to improve Kansas’ workforce, the Council works to align our education system with the needs of state agencies and businesses to develop, retain, and attract talented Kansans into the workforce.

Zach Vincent (Governor’s Office Representative)

Kansas Propane Education and Research Council

The purpose of the Council is to develop programs and projects to enhance consumer and employee safety and training; provide research and development to improve existing propane technology; and to increase efficiency of propane use. KanPERC is also charged with designing any other programs to educate the public about the safety and environmental aspects of propane.

David Shriver, Olathe

Brett Fletcher, Circleville (reappointment)

Kansas State Employee Healthcare Commission

The purpose of the Commission is to set the insurance rates and structure for state employees in Kansas.

Sandy Praeger, Lawrence

Rebekah Gaston, Lawrence

State Use Law Committee

The purpose of the Committee is to advise the director of purchases on issues surrounding the purchase of products and services provided by people who are blind or disabled.