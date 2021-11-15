Kansas Governor Announces $9.4 Million for Transportation Projects

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $9.4 Million Awarded for Transportation Projects

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced the Fall 2021 recipients of KDOT’s Cost Share Program in Linwood, Kansas.

“These 20 new Cost Share projects will repair and modernize transportation infrastructure in communities across Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to congratulate all of the communities that were awarded projects and thank them for their collaboration in this program. My administration is committed to fixing and maintaining our roads and bridges in every corner of the state.”

In total, $9.4 million will support 20 transportation construction projects funded through state and local partnerships that improve safety, support job retention and growth, improve access or mobility, and relieve congestion. The Cost Share program is designed to help both rural and urban areas of the state improve the transportation system.

The announcement, at the site of the new Bashor-Linwood elementary school, highlighted the wide range of investments that can be made under the IKE program, which is the state’s most responsive and flexible transportation program to date.

“With today’s announcement, KDOT has selected more than 100 Cost Share projects since the program began in 2019,” Secretary Lorenz, said. “That means in two short years, we’ve moved almost $97 million out the door along with $68 million in additional local funds. That’s a significant investment in Kansas taxpayer dollars to solve Kansas’ transportation needs that otherwise couldn’t be addressed.”

The entire list of all 20 projects announced today can be found here.

To view a map of the Fall 2021 Cost Share Projects, please click here.