Kansas Governor: Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced appointments to the following state boards and commissions.

Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board

The purpose of this Board is to protect the public’s health, safety and welfare from unlawful or unprofessional practitioners who fall under the board’s jurisdiction. To this end, the agency has defined the statutory credentialing qualifications by establishing, through rules and regulations, minimal educational and experiential requirements that applicants seeking credentialing in each of the regulated groups must satisfy before the board grants the applicable credential. Also, to this end, the board has defined statutorily prohibited conduct through rules and regulations and has defined those acts which constitute unprofessional or incompetent practice.

Donna Hoener-Queal, Pratt

Palliative Care and Quality of Life Interdisciplinary Advisory Council

The purpose of this Council is to develop recommendations and advise the Department of Health and Environment on matters related to the establishment, maintenance, operation, outcomes evaluation of palliative care initiatives in the state, and effectiveness of the palliative care consumer and professional information and education program.