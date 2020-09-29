Kansas; Drug Trafficker Michael Pruitt Sentenced to 20 Years

(STL.News) – A man who trafficked methamphetamine in the metro Kansas City area was sentenced today to 20 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Michael Pruitt, 50, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In his plea, Pruitt admitted he supplied methamphetamine in pound quantities to dealers who were part of a drug trafficking organization operating in metro Kansas City. Pruitt had storage units where he kept firearms and drugs that he sold. He was observed leaving a unit that was found to contain 48 firearms.

McAllister commended the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania for their work on the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE