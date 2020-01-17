Kansas City Police Urge Caution After Pattern of Robbery and Theft from Online Sales

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) Kansas City Police are investigating a pattern of robberies and thefts of victims who attempted to buy and sell electronics from Facebook Marketplace and similar sites.

Since December 16, there have been about half a dozen robberies and about half a dozen thefts in which the suspects post electronics for sale on Facebook Marketplace and similar sites. In the robberies, when the buyers agreed to meet up for the sale, they were confronted by armed suspects. In the stealing cases, sellers have advertised electronics for sale online. When they met up with the purported buyers, the suspects stole the electronics they were trying to sell.

Police urge anyone conducting an in-person transaction that originated from an online posting like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, LetGo, Craigslist, etc. to meet at a designated internet exchange zone in any of KCPD’s six patrol division parking lots. If a buyer or seller is unwilling to meet there, that should be a red flag.

Other tips for staying safe when buying and selling online: