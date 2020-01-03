Kansas City Man, Larry Gilbert Wins $300,000 Scratchers Prize

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) Larry Gilbert’s holidays were extra special this year after he won $300,000 on a Missouri Lottery “Holiday Cash Bonus” Scratchers game.

The ticket was purchased at Apple Market, 4300 Blue Ridge Blvd., in Kansas City, Missouri.

Missouri Lottery players who enter eligible holiday-themed Scratchers tickets into their My Lottery accounts by January 7 also earn the chance to win royalty-themed trips, merchandise or cash prizes in the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Royal Holiday” promotion.

Last fiscal year, players in Jackson County won more than $120.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $7.6 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $21.2 million went to education programs in the county.