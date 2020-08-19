Kansas City Man, Edward Collins Won $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) Edward Collins of Kansas City has uncovered a $100,000 prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “$7,000,000 Mega Money” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 7133 NW Barry Road, in Kansas City.

After scratching the ticket in the parking lot, Collins returned to the store to tell a cashier the good news.

“I went back in and celebrated with a QuikTrip clerk who’s been waiting on me for 30 years,” he said.

“$7,000,000 Mega Money” is the Missouri Lottery’s third $30 Scratchers game, with more than $93.5 million in remaining prizes, including a top prize of $7 million and three additional $100,000 second prizes.

In FY19, Missouri Lottery players in Platte County won more than $9.5 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2.1 million supported educational programs in the county. To see a list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.