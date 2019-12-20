Kansas City International Airport Served More than 900,000 Passengers in November

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) The City of Kansas City, Mo., Aviation Department reports that 909,444 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in November, a 6.6 percent decrease from November 2018. Passenger boardings were down 7.6 percent for the month, with a total of 452,057 boarded. For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 10,850,499, down 0.5 percent. Year-to-date passenger boardings are 5,419,951, a 0.7 percent decrease from 2018.

“November’s traffic reflects a decrease in airline seat capacity and the unusual occurrence of the Sunday after Thanksgiving falling into the month of December,” said Pat Klein, director of aviation. “Despite these challenges, 2019 remains on track to finish as one of the Top 3 busiest years in the airport’s 47-year history.”

Air cargo tonnages, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, for all carriers at KCI, were down 4.7 percent in November with a total of 17.1 million pounds handled. Year to date, 193.5 million pounds of air cargo have been handled, down 0.3 percent. Air freight handled at KCI during November amounted to 16.4 million pounds, down 5.0 percent from November 2018. Year to date, air freight is down 0.05 percent with a total of 187.6 million pounds handled. Air mail for November was up 6.4 percent from November 2018 with 578,620 pounds handled. Air mail is down 8.6 percent year to date with 5.8 million pounds handled.

The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for November 2019 was 160. Service was offered to 44 nonstop markets. There was an average of 37,717 arriving and departing seats available in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported six daily arrivals for November.

The Kansas City Airport System is an Enterprise Fund Department of the City of Kansas City, Mo., and is supported wholly by airport user charges. No general fund tax revenues are used for the administration, promotion, operation, or maintenance of the airports in the system.