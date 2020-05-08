Kansas AG Derek Schmidt: Victim assistance grant opportunities open for application

(STL.News) – Five grant programs serving victims of crime across Kansas are open for application, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

More than $2.5 million in grant funds were awarded last year from five different state programs through the office of the attorney general. Funds are used to assist local and state crime victim assistance organizations across Kansas in providing direct services to crime victims, as well as in developing prevention programs to address violence.

Grant opportunities are open in the following programs:

Child Exchange and Visitation Center Program (CEVC) – This fund seeks to provide supervised child exchange and visitation to children and families at risk due to circumstances relating to domestic or family violence. Applications must be uploaded by May 26, 2020.

Human Trafficking Victim Assistance Fund (HTVAF) – This fund was established by the Legislature in 2013 (K.S.A. 75-758) to provide training regarding human trafficking for law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas, and to support care, treatment and other services for victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child. Applications must be uploaded by May 26, 2020.

Child Abuse and Neglect (CVAF-CA) – This fund seeks to provide for ongoing operating expenses of programs assisting child victims. Applications must be uploaded by May 27, 2020.

Crime Victims Assistance Fund (CVAF) – This fund seeks to provide for ongoing operating expenses of programs assisting crime victims, and establishing and maintaining new programs providing services to the victims of crimes. Applications must be uploaded by May 28, 2020.

State Protection from Abuse Fund (PFA) – This fund seeks to provide temporary emergency shelter for adult victims of domestic violence or sexual assault and their dependent children, counseling and assistance to those victims and their children, or educational services directed at reducing the incidence of domestic violence or sexual assault and diminishing its impact on victims. Applications must be uploaded by May 29, 2020.

