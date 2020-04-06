Kansas AG Derek Schmidt appoints new head of victims’ services division, commends outgoing director

(STL.News) – Topeka victims’ advocate Michelle McCormick has been named the new director of the victims’ services division in the attorney general’s office, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

“Michelle is an experienced and respected victims’ advocate in Kansas,” Schmidt said. “I am grateful that she has agreed to return to our team in this new role leading our victims’ services division in the important work of coordinating information and resources across our state for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other violent crimes.”

McCormick joins the attorney general’s office today as director and also will serve as the state victim rights coordinator, a statutory position housed with the attorney general’s office. McCormick succeeds Dorthy Stucky Halley, who will retire from state service later this year.

“Dorthy has dedicated her life to serving victims of violent crime,” Schmidt said. “Her more than 12 years leading the victims’ services division and serving as the state’s victim rights coordinator, plus her prior years of work as a victims’ advocate and educator, have left an immeasurable impact on our state and the many people she has helped along the way.”

McCormick lives in Topeka and has been involved in victims’ advocacy since 2003. She returns to the attorney general’s office having previously served as the Batterer Intervention Program Coordinator from 2009 to 2016. She has served as the Program Director for the YWCA of Northeast Kansas’ Center for Safety and Empowerment since 2016, previously having served as a shelter advocate and a rural advocate at the YWCA from 2003 to 2009. McCormick is a licensed social worker and has a master’s degree in social work from the University of Kansas and a bachelor of science in sociology from Emporia State University.

