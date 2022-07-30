Kane Sentenced for Possession of Body Armor

Oglala Man, Kane Youngman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Possession of Body Armor by a Violent Felon

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that an Oglala, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession of Body Armor by a Violent Felon was sentenced on July 22, 2022, by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.

Kane Youngman, age 27, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Kane Youngman was indicted for Possession of Body Armor by a Violent Felon by a federal grand jury in February of 2022. A federal trial jury in Rapid City, South Dakota, convicted him of the charge in April 2022.

The conviction stems from Youngman, who had been convicted of a crime of violence, possessing a ballistic vest worn to protect against gunfire in January 2022, at Oglala.

This case was investigated by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen prosecuted the case.

Youngman was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today