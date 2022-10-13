Kanawha County Woman Ordered to Pay Restitution for Social Security Fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Melissa Waller, 45, of St. Albans, was ordered today to pay $84,509 in restitution and sentenced to probation for five years, with the first year to be served on home detention, for theft of government benefits.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from June 2012 to April 2020, Waller received $84,509 in Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits on behalf of a deceased relative. Waller admitted that she did not have a legal right to these benefits once her relative died in April 2012. Waller further admitted that she converted the funds to her own use, and that she knew her conduct in taking those benefits was wrong.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the SSA and the Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General (SSA-OIG).

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes prosecuted the case.

