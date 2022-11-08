Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Danise Maurice Fortune, 41, of St. Albans, was sentenced today to seven years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 25, 2022, Fortune sold approximately 11 grams of suspected heroin for $1,300 to a confidential informant in St. Albans. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was approximately 9.2 grams of fentanyl and also contained phencyclidine, also known as PCP.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Charleston Police Department, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-69.

