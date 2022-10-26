Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Ricky Lee Clark Jr., 29, of St. Albans, was sentenced today to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 15, 2021, Clark was carrying a loaded Davis Industries, model P380, .380-caliber pistol in his waistband when law enforcement officers encountered him on a residential street in St. Albans.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Clark was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Kanawha County Circuit Court on June 24, 2020.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the St. Albans Police Department and the assistance provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-59.

