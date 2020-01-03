Kalispell woman Judith Johanna Cossette sentenced in opioid distribution case

(STL.News) – A Kalispell woman who admitted selling oxycodone pills to an undercover agent was sentenced today to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Judith Johanna Cossette, 67, pleaded guilty in September to possession and attempted possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

U.S. District Judge Donald M. Molloy presided.

The prosecution said in court documents filed in the case that Cossette met with an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in March 2019 and sold the agent several pills, including 19 oxycodone tablets. Cossette told the agent she would be receiving 112 oxycodone tablets the following week and agreed to provide the agent with a steady supply of oxycodone for six months. The agent told Cossette he wanted the tablets to make some money.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Racicot prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the ATF.

