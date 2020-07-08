Kalamazoo County Woman Wins $500,000 in Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Kalamazoo County woman went screaming to her brother’s house after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Triple Bonus Cashword instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 3700 Gull Road in Kalamazoo.

“It took me a minute to realize how much I’d won because the winning puzzle was on the back of the ticket,” said the 37-year-old player. “I ran out of my house and to my brother’s as fast as I could so he could look over the ticket. I was screaming at the top of my lungs the whole way.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to buy a new house and car, and then save the remainder.

“This is still sinking in. I have never seen this much money in my life,” the player said.

Players have won more than $27 million playing Triple Bonus Cashword, which launched in December 2019. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $17 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and five $1,000 prizes.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE