Bronx Gang Member, Kai Johnson Charged With Double Murder And Shooting Of 16-Year-Old

Kai Johnson is Charged With the Murders of Price Tunstall and Malik Tunstall in August 2021 and the Shooting of a 16-Year-Old in April 2021

(STL.News) Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ricky J. Patel, the Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Department of Homeland Security (“HSI”), Keechant L. Sewell, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Jocelyn E. Strauber, the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”), announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging KAI JOHNSON with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and firearms offenses, relating to JOHNSON’s participation in: (1) the murders of Price Tunstall and Malik Tunstall in the vicinity of the James Monroe Houses in the Bronx on August 31, 2021; and (2) a non-fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the vicinity of the James Monroe Houses in the Bronx on April 4, 2021.

JOHNSON was already in state custody relating to other charges and will be presented today before Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged in the indictment, the defendant is responsible for the cold-blooded murders of Price Tunstall and Malik Tunstall, just a few months after shooting and injuring a 16-year-old in the same neighborhood. We continue our daily work with our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe and to vigorously investigate and prosecute those who bring violence to our streets.”

HSI Acting Special Agent-in Charge Ricky J. Patel said: “It is alleged that Johnson participated in multiple shootings in and around public housing facilities in the Bronx, including a double murder. The residents of New York City’s public housing developments deserve a safe living space, free from violence and the influence of dangerous gang members’ desire to instill fear throughout the community. This indictment against Johnson is an example of bringing the strength of federal racketeering statutes in the fight to secure the streets of New York and stem the tide of violence plaguing the citizens of New York City. HSI is proud to partner in this fight with our colleagues at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the New York City Police Department, and the New York City Department of Investigation.”

NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said: “At a time of rising violent crime, increasing numbers of shootings, and too many young people victimized by illegal guns, today’s federal indictment illustrates the NYPD’s commitment to using the combined strength of all of our tools to help New Yorkers, hold trigger-pullers accountable, and attain justice for victims. We commend our investigators, our federal law enforcement partners and the work of the prosecutors of the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York for their sustained work in this important case.”

DOI Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber said: “Gang violence terrorizes New Yorkers and destabilizes communities. The allegations in this Indictment make clear the dangerous impact of gang warfare in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx and the critical need to protect all of New York City’s neighborhoods. I am proud that DOI’s partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the New York City Police Department, and the New York Office of Homeland Security Investigations led to these charges, and we will continue to work together with our law enforcement partners to prioritize and promote public safety.”

According to the allegations in the Indictment unsealed today in Manhattan federal court[1]:

KAI JOHNSON is a member or associate of a racketeering enterprise known as the Stevenson Commons Crew. In order to fund the enterprise, protect and expand its interests, and promote its standing, members and associates of the Stevenson Commons Crew committed, conspired, attempted, and threatened to commit acts of violence against rival gangs, including murder and assault; conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute narcotics; and obtained, possessed and used firearms, including by brandishing and discharging them.

On August 31, 2021, JOHNSON murdered Malik Tunstall and Price Tunstall in the vicinity of 805 Taylor Avenue in the Bronx, New York.

On April 4, 2021, JOHNSON shot at rival gang members in the vicinity of 877 Taylor Avenue in the Bronx, New York, which resulted in a 16-year-old being grazed in the head with a bullet.

* * *

JOHNSON, 27, is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison; two counts of murder in aid of racketeering, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of the death penalty or life in prison, and a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison; two counts of murder through use of a firearm, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of the death penalty or life in prison, and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison; two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, which carries a statutory maximum of ten years in prison; and one count of using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, which was brandished and discharged, which carries a statutory maximum of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison.

The maximum potential sentences are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencings of the defendants will be determined by the judge.

Mr. Williams praised the investigative work of HSI, DOI, and the NYPD.

This case is being handled by the Office’s Violent & Organized Crime Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew K. Chan, Emily A. Johnson, and Justin V. Rodriguez are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

As the introductory phrase signifies, the entirety of the text of the Indictment constitutes only allegations, and every fact described herein should be treated as an allegation.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today