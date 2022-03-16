Kaemon Bernard Admits To His Role in a Drug Conspiracy

Detroit man, Kaemon Bernard-Donyell King admits to his role in a drug conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Kaemon Bernard-Donyell King, of Detroit, Michigan, has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

King, also known as “Twin,” 20, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location.” King admitted to selling fentanyl near Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State University in July 2020 in Marion County.

King faces at least one and up 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Three Rivers Drug Task Force and the Fairmont Police Department investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

