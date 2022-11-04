K V Kamath appointed independent director of RIL, soon-to-be-listed Jio Financial Services

Reliance Industries on Friday said that it has appointed K V Kamath as an independent director on its board for a period of five years.

Further, Kamath has also been appointed as an independent director and non-executive Chairman of Reliance Strategic Investments, the entity that will house the financial services business of the conglomerate and be renamed Jio Financial Services.

Kamath, a veteran in the banking industry, is currently the Chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBIFD).

He has also served as a chairman of software major .

