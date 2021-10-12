Jymie Salahuddin Sentenced for Armed Cocaine Trafficking

Fayette County Man, Jymie S. Salahuddin Sentenced to 262 Months for Armed Cocaine Trafficking

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Lexington, Ky., man, Jymie S. Salahuddin, 53, was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Hood, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to Salahuddin’s plea agreement, on September 19, 2020, while serving a parole violation warrant, law enforcement stopped Salahuddin’s vehicle and found him in possession of 79.42 grams of cocaine and a large amount of currency. A search of his vehicle also revealed a .40 pistol and a .380 pistol, along with additional currency. Salahuddin admitted that he possessed the cocaine with the intent to distribute it, and that he possessed the firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

Salahuddin pleaded guilty in July 2021.

Under federal law, Salahuddin must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for six years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Police Chief, Lexington Police Department, announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by ATF and the Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco Villalobos

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, Acting U.S. Attorney Shier coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

