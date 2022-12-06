JUUL Labs announces settlement of more than 5K lawsuits

Mario Tama/Getty Images News Embattled vape manufacturer JUUL Labs (JUUL) announced that it has reached settlements with plaintiffs in thousands of cases on Tuesday evening. The company said that the settlement of federal multidistrict litigation consolidated in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California represents a global resolution covering “more than 5,000 cases brought by approximately 10,000 plaintiffs against Juul Labs and its officers and directors.” “Over the past year, Juul Labs also has settled with 37 states and territories and we remain in ongoing discussions with other key stakeholders to resolve the remaining litigation,” the company said in a statement. “As the company announced in November, Juul Labs has taken a series of steps to stabilize its business operations and address past legal issues.” Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. In a previously agreement in principle to settle cases over youth marketing that spanned 33 states the company agreed to pay out $438.5M. Amid near-constant litigation, the Altria (MO) linked vape company is said to have narrowly avoided bankruptcy in early November.