Justin Sun Moves $100 Million of Crypto to Support His Exchange … – Bloomberg

January 6, 2023
Alexander Graham

Digital-asset entrepreneur Justin Sun transferred about $100 million worth of stablecoins to his crypto exchange Huobi Global, which has been hit by a wave of withdrawals.An Ethereum wallet associated with Sun withdrew $50 million of Tether’s USDT and $50 million of Circle Financial’s USDC from the Binance exchange on Friday, and roughly three hours later sent the tokens to Huobi, according to blockchain research firm Nansen. Stablecoins are tokens pegged to an asset like the US dollar, and commonly used to transfer money onto and off exchanges. 