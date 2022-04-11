Justin Rotramel Sentenced for Child Pornography Crimes

Macon County Man, Justin Rotramel Sentenced to Over Eight Years in Prison for Child Pornography Crimes

URBANA, IL (STL.News) A Decatur, Illinois, man, Justin Rotramel, 38, of the 400 block of Timber Dr., was sentenced today to 102 months’ (eight years and six months) imprisonment for possession of child pornography.

Rotramel was arrested in November 2020 after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging him with possession of child pornography in April 2020. Rotramel was initially remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshal’s Service, but upon reconsideration was released on bond in March 2021 in light of certain extenuating circumstances. Rotramel’s bond was revoked in June 2021, and he was again remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, where he has remained.

Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm sentenced Rotramel to the 102 months imprisonment, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. In addition, Rotramel was ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to a victim of the child pornography images he possessed. Rotramel pleaded guilty in November 2021 to the single-count indictment.

This case was investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, with the cooperation of the Macon County State’s Attorney. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson represented the government in this prosecution.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

