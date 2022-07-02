Justin M. Marks Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Sulphur Man, Justin M. Marks Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Justin M. Marks, 35, of Sulphur, Louisiana, has been sentenced for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced Marks to 43 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to information presented to the court, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call involving the shooting of a canine on October 13, 2020. Deputies arrived at the residence and observed a dog with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Witnesses were interviewed at the scene by deputies, and they approached the residence and made contact with Marks. After being advised of his Miranda warning, Marks agreed to speak with the deputies and admitted to shooting his neighbor’s dog. He produced the firearm that was used, and it was seized by law enforcement officers.

Marks admitted that he knew as a convicted felon he was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition. He has prior felony convictions for simple arson, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and simple damage to property in 2008; and possession of methamphetamine in 2021.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Myers P. Namie and Craig R. Bordelon.

