Justin M. Grover Charged with Possession of narcotics in Brattleboro

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/18/2020 at approximately 0105 hours officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the parking lot of a business on Canal Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers approached the subject in the vehicle and identified him as Justin M. Grover. Further investigation revealed that Grover was in possession of Fentanyl, a semi-automatic firearm, a large capacity magazine, and ammunition. These items were seized, and Grover was issued a citation for possession of a narcotic and possession of a weapon while committing a crime, and released. Grover is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on August 11, 2020 to face the charges.

