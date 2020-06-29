Justin E. Clough Arrested For Unlawful Trespass & Disorderly Conduct

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/27/20 Brattleboro Police responded to the Brattleboro Retreat for a trespassing complaint.

Police made contact with the subject, who was identified as Justin E. Clough, a 40 year old male from Brattleboro. Clough had been previously trespassed from the Brattleboro Retreat for planting a fake bomb on the premises.

Police attempted to place Clough under arrest, who decided to run to avoid arrest. Clough disrupted the flow of traffic while running, and shouted vulgarities within earshot of those out in the public.

Clough continued to physically resist officers as they attempted to place him into custody.

​Clough was placed into custody, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was processed, and issued court ordered conditions of release. Bail imposed, and Clough was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. Clough will be arraigned on 6/29/20 via internet arraignment.

