Justin Douglas Charged with Distribution of Child Pornography

Mitchell Man, Justin Douglas Brende Charged with Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Mitchell, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Justin Douglas Brende, age 42, was indicted on June 14, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on June 16, 2022, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 40 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between November 1, 2020, and October 3, 2021, Brende knowingly received and distributed, and attempted to receive and distribute, child pornography that has been mailed, shipped, and transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.

The charge is merely an accusation and Brende is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Mitchell Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

Brende was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial which has been set for August 23, 2022.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today