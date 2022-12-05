Justice Department to Monitor Polls in Georgia for Compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws

The Justice Department announced today its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in four counties in Georgia for the Dec. 6, 2022, federal general runoff election.

Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters. The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot.

For this election, the Civil Rights Division will monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day in four jurisdictions: Cobb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County and Macon-Bibb County. Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.

The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act and the Civil Rights Acts.

Civil Rights Division personnel also will be available to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Visit https://www.justice.gov/crt/voting-section for more information about the Voting Rights Act and other federal voting rights laws.

More information about the federal civil rights laws is available at the Civil Rights Division’s website at https://justice.gov/crt.