Justice Department Secures Agreement with Broadway Ticket Services Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Note: The Spanish version can be found here.

The Justice Department announced today that it has secured a settlement agreement with Nederlander Marketing, Inc., dba Broadway Direct (Broadway Direct), a ticket services company based in New York. The agreement resolves the department’s determination that Broadway Direct violated the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) by discriminating against non-U.S. citizen workers based on citizenship status when it advertised and hired for a position in New York.

“Job advertisements that unlawfully limit jobs to U.S. citizens create barriers for non-U.S. citizens who have permission to work in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to ensure that all workers have a fair shot at job opportunities, and will hold employers accountable for discriminating against workers because of citizenship, immigration status, or national origin.”

The department began its investigation in July 2022, after learning that Broadway Direct may have posted a job advertisement limiting its hiring for a position to only U.S. citizen applicants. The department’s investigation determined that Broadway Direct had posted at least one job advertisement with unlawful citizenship status restrictions. Under the INA, employers cannot generally discriminate based on citizenship, immigration status, or national origin at any stage of the hiring process.

Under the terms of the settlement, Nederlander will pay a civil penalty to the United States, train staff on the INA’s anti-discrimination provision, review and revise their employment policies, and be subject to departmental monitoring for a two-year period.

The Civil Rights Division’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section (IER) is responsible for enforcing the anti-discrimination provision of the INA. The statute prohibits discrimination based on citizenship status and national origin in hiring, firing or recruitment or referral for a fee; unfair documentary practices; and retaliation and intimidation. Learn more about prohibitions against citizenship status discrimination.

Find more information on how employers can avoid discrimination in hiring and recruiting on IER’s website. Learn more about how IER protects workers’ rights in this video. For more information about protections against employment discrimination under immigration laws, call IER’s worker hotline at 1-800-255-7688 (1-800-237-2515, TTY for hearing impaired); call IER’s employer hotline at 1-800-255-8155 (1-800-237-2515, TTY for hearing impaired); sign up for a free webinar; email IER@usdoj.gov; or visit IER’s English and Spanish websites. Subscribe to GovDelivery to receive updates from IER.

