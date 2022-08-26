Justice Department Awards Nearly $24M in Grants

Justice Department Awards Nearly $24 Million in Grants to State of Louisiana to Enhance Crime Victim Services and Compensation Payments

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana has received $23,554,389 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime, to enhance crime victim services in the State and to enhance State compensation payments to eligible crime victims.

Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) compensation funds provide financial assistance to Federal and State victims of crime. The funds are typically awarded by the State to local community-based organizations that provide direct services to crime victims.

The recipient of this award, the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, is a foundation located in Baton Rouge dedicated to improving the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice systems and to promoting public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community.

