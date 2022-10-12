Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Meet with Fellow G7 Enforcement Partners on Competition in Digital Markets

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan participated in a G7 Joint Competition Policy Makers & Enforcers Summit (Summit) today as part of the 2022 G7 Digital and Technology Track. The Summit, hosted by the German Bundeskartellamt and Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, explored how G7 governments are approaching competition policy and enforcement in digital markets.

The Summit offered a unique opportunity for competition officials to discuss common areas of interest and consider areas for increased cooperation and coordination to support competitive digital markets. The participating delegates were from G7 competition authorities and economic ministries in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the United States, plus the European Commission.

“Meeting with our like-minded G7 colleagues presents an excellent opportunity to take stock of our common experiences in confronting anticompetitive conduct in digital markets,” said Assistant Attorney General Kanter. “Germany has ably guided the G7 in this area, following the path set by France and the U.K.”

“Today’s summit was a valuable opportunity to exchange insights with our colleagues from around the world,” said FTC Chair Khan. “This international cooperation is especially crucial as enforcers navigate the global challenges posed by dominant digital platforms and work to promote fair competition and the many benefits it delivers.”

In preparation for the Summit, the participating agencies contributed to the “Compendium of Approaches to Improving Competition in Digital Markets,” with highlights from G7 competition authority’s work on digital markets, and the Policy Makers Inventory of legislative approaches to competition in digital markets within the G7 was also presented.