Just Dial Q3 Results: Profit up over three-fold at Rs 75.3 cr; revenue rises 39.3 pc to Rs 221.37 cr

New Delhi: Local search platform Just Dial has reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 75.32 crore in the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.39 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, said in a regulatory filing. Just Dial’s net revenue from operations was up 39.32 per cent to Rs 221.37 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 158.89 crore of the corresponding quarter last year. Its total expenses were at Rs 204.92 crore, up 25.67 per cent during the quarter.

Just Dial said that total traffic of unique visitors for the quarter increased by 9.8 per cent to 15.68 crore on a year-on-year basis with 85.5 per cent traffic originating on mobile platforms, 10.9 per cent on desktop and PC, and 3.6 per cent on its voice platform. The board of Just Dial has also appointed Anshuman Thakur and Dinesh Taluja as additional directors.