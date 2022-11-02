Jury orders FedEx to pay $365 million in damages in retaliation case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury has ordered FedEx Services to pay $365 million in punitive damages in a racial discrimination and retaliation case brought against it by former FedEx Services employee Jennifer Harris.

FedEx says it plans to appeal the verdict.

Harris filed the suit in Texas in May 2021, alleging she was discriminated against during her employment because of her race and was fired as retaliation for her complaints about the discrimination.

According to court documents: In 2019, Harris, a district manager for field sales, reported to human resources that she was discriminated against for being Black when her white manager asked her to take a demotion. She said that, following the report, she was written up for her performance by the same manager and eventually terminated.

After trial on Oct. 25, a jury found in favor of FedEx Services on the discrimination claims but awarded Harris compensatory and punitive damages for the retaliation claims.

FedEx submitted a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission the same day, stating that it disagreed with the verdict and planned further legal action.

“We strongly disagree with the verdict and will appeal,” the company said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “FedEx does not engage in or tolerate retaliation. We followed our protocols for performance management with Ms. Harris and are confident that we acted properly regarding her termination.”