Grand Jury Indicts Former UC Davis Assistant Water Polo Coach

(STL.News) A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment today against Daniel Joseph Noble, 26, of Davis, charging him with distribution of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, while working as the assistant water polo coach for UC Davis men’s team and the associated youth team, Noble joined a Kik group where users exchanged videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of children. On multiple dates in 2022, Noble sent the Kik group different videos showing children being sexually abused. Noble was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at his residence in Davis on May 19, 2022.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (in Jacksonville, FL and Sacramento, CA) and the Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children task force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina McCall is prosecuting the case.

Noble has been released on a $100,000 bond, with special conditions including no-contact with minors and home confinement with electronic location monitoring.

If convicted, Noble faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to a lifetime of supervised release. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today